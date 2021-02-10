Bata Price Down 2.4% Today (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Bata has a total market capitalization of $88,562.91 and approximately $583.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.64 or 0.00398295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003470 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bata is bata.io

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars.

