Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 1,872 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 867,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,836,958. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $188.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.46 billion, a PE ratio of -118.37, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $190.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.63.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.