Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAYRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BAYRY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.82. 298,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.21.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

