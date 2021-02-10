Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.61

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.61 and traded as high as $84.65. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $84.35, with a volume of 370 shares.

BAMXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.61.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

