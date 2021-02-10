Bcre Brack Capital Real Estat Investm (LON:BCRE) Stock Price Down 25%

Bcre Brack Capital Real Estat Investm NV (LON:BCRE) shares traded down 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). 11,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 573,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £597,701.28 and a PE ratio of -1.18.

Bcre Brack Capital Real Estat Investm Company Profile (LON:BCRE)

BCRE-Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. is a real estate investment firm. BCRE-Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and additional offices in North America, Asia, and Europe.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bcre Brack Capital Real Estat Investm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bcre Brack Capital Real Estat Investm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.