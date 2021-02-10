Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,547 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $35,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.16.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

