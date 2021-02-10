Beacon Roofing Supply Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,830 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,364% compared to the typical daily volume of 125 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $2,135,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.16.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

