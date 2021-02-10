Beam Trading 38.1% Higher Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $46.21 million and approximately $24.65 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000585 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 131.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 81,379,160 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

