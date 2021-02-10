BeatzCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $599,153.64 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $599,153.64 and approximately $94.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000109 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001810 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00034881 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,278 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

