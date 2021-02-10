Beaxy Hits Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $18,367.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00059109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.00 or 0.01133531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00054818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.60 or 0.05538352 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00045286 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00032884 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

