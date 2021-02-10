Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading 7% Higher

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price traded up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.02. 6,852,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 24,069,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

