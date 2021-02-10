Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading 7% Higher

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price traded up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.02. 6,852,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 24,069,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000.
About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
