Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Hits One Day Volume of $7.48 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $85.18 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 96.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance token can now be bought for $1,182.99 or 0.02654804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.50 or 0.00402831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00062586 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

Beefy.Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

