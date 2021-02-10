Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $454,085.59 and approximately $81,537.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 57.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 254,879,217 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

