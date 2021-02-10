BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for BellRing Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRBR. Stephens assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

NYSE BRBR opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $957.34 million, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

