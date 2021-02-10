BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Citigroup

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. 7,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,846. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $992.82 million, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $26.53.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. Analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

