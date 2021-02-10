BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

NASDAQ BLU opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $298.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the third quarter worth $38,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 300.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 67.6% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 94.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the third quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.