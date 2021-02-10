Belmont Resources Inc. (BEA.V) (CVE:BEA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.11

Belmont Resources Inc. (BEA.V) (CVE:BEA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 473555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Belmont Resources Inc. (BEA.V) Company Profile (CVE:BEA)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property with16 claims covering an area of 2,560 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; 50% interests in the Crackingstone River located in northern Saskatchewan; an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Pathfinder Property comprising 253.34 hectares located in southern British Columbia; Athelstan property 2 mineral claims covering an area of 127 hectares located in Phoenix mining camp of southern British Columbia; and Come By Chance property comprising 21 mineral claims and 15 reverted crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 527 hectares located in Phoenix mining camp of Southern British Columbia.

