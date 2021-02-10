Benefitfocus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,265 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,543% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $474.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNFT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

