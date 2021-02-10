Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) rose 11.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 959,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 425,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.
The company has a market cap of $5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.
About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
