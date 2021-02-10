Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Raised by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,755 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises about 1.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.09% of Best Buy worth $23,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $302,334,000 after acquiring an additional 599,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,013.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,914,000 after acquiring an additional 468,861 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $38,993,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $34,615,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,182. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

