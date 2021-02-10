BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (HNU.TO) (TSE:HNU) Trading Down 4.2%

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (HNU.TO) (TSE:HNU) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.62 and last traded at C$7.73. Approximately 1,833,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,376,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.26.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (HNU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (HNU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.