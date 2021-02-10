BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (HZU.TO) (TSE:HZU) Stock Price Down 1%

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (HZU.TO) (TSE:HZU)’s stock price was down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.21 and last traded at C$20.39. Approximately 187,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 277,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.45.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (HZU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (HZU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.