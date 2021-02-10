BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (HSU.TO) (TSE:HSU) Trading Down 0.2%

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (HSU.TO) (TSE:HSU) shares traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$43.82 and last traded at C$44.00. 73,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 281,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.09.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.42.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (HSU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (HSU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.