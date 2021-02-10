BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (HUV.TO) (TSE:HUV) Trading 0.1% Higher

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (HUV.TO) (TSE:HUV) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$30.22 and last traded at C$29.79. 78,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 121,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.39.

