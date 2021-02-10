BetaPro S&P/TSX Capped Energy 2x Daily Bull ETF (HEU.TO) (TSE:HEU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

BetaPro S&P/TSX Capped Energy 2x Daily Bull ETF (HEU.TO) (TSE:HEU) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$28.56 and last traded at C$29.75. Approximately 114,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 148,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.76.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P/TSX Capped Energy 2x Daily Bull ETF (HEU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P/TSX Capped Energy 2x Daily Bull ETF (HEU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.