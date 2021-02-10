BetaPro S&P/TSX Capped Financials 2x Daily Bull ETF (HFU.TO) (TSE:HFU) Shares Up 0%

BetaPro S&P/TSX Capped Financials 2x Daily Bull ETF (HFU.TO) (TSE:HFU)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$40.14 and last traded at C$40.14. 1,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.75.

