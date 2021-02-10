BetProtocol (BEPRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00058904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.46 or 0.01130920 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00054680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00030097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.74 or 0.05500488 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00045203 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00032924 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.