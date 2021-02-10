Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Beyond Meat worth $39,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 78.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

In related news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 131,407 shares of company stock worth $18,628,226. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $166.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.36 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.55.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.