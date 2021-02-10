BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.09. BG Medicine shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 45,812 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

BG Medicine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BGMD)

BG Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for BG Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.