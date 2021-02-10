BidiPass (BDP) Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. BidiPass has a total market cap of $362,438.77 and $222.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BidiPass Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

