Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.68

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.68 and traded as high as $16.00. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 695,741 shares.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $75,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 38,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $546,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,755.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,545 shares of company stock worth $734,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.