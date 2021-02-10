Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Up 10.5%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shot up 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $195.95 and last traded at $192.00. 2,682,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,672,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.04 and a 200 day moving average of $112.65.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $607,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,405 shares of company stock valued at $36,499,355. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

