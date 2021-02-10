Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.34

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.34 and traded as high as $12.47. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 91,694 shares trading hands.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Bioanalytical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

