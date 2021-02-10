BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Shares Gap Up to $2.59

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $4.77. BioHiTech Global shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 262,991 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.44.
BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 247.02%.
BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)
BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.
Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.