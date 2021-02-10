Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s stock price was down 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 4,546,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 9,325,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Digital stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Bit Digital comprises approximately 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 1.56% of Bit Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

