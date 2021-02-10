Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Hits $113.32 on Top Exchanges

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $50.99 million and approximately $633,233.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for $113.32 or 0.00252684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

