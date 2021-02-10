BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Hits $0.0022

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $37,854.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.69 or 0.01155755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00055385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.21 or 0.05603740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00028105 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00045043 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032594 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

