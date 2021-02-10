Bitcloud (BTDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $181,236.62

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $181,236.62 and $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,112.43 or 1.00011300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00031997 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.04 or 0.01058492 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00304292 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.15 or 0.00208525 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00085340 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001732 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00032108 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,734,218 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

