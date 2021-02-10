Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $783,737.69

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $783,737.69 and $56.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 244.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.