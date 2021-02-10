Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $486.96 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $486.96 or 0.01080451 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.08 billion and approximately $7.80 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,069.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.86 or 0.00461199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00035064 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002772 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005512 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,650,950 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

