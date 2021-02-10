Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Hits $0.0076 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 37% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 305.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $139,672.79 and approximately $19.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.01 or 0.00258767 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00097443 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00033130 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

