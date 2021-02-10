Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $213.14 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV token can now be purchased for about $213.14 or 0.00476765 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.97 billion and $1.84 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,706.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.09 or 0.01123087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00039002 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002316 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005581 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,649,383 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

