BitcoinZ Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $987,520.16 and $17,315.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00251069 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00092250 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00030511 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

