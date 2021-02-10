BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Achieves Market Cap of $39,342.86

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $39,342.86 and $16,616.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitGuild PLAT Profile

PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

