BitMart Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $620,398.00 (BMX)

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, BitMart Token has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitMart Token token can now be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. BitMart Token has a market cap of $5.71 million and $620,398.00 worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.79 or 0.01135071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.91 or 0.05558550 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045129 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00032157 BTC.

BitMart Token Token Profile

BMX is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 657,032,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,637,038 tokens. BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Token Trading

