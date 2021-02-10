BitMax Token (BTMX) Market Capitalization Tops $162.63 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. BitMax Token has a market cap of $162.63 million and $14.61 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded 203.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitMax Token token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00059002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.88 or 0.01176165 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00056643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.78 or 0.05680486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00025043 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044226 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00031431 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BTMX is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

