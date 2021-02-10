BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $181.45 million and $15.40 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 172.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00060234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.49 or 0.01157568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00055729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00028815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.98 or 0.05599244 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00020071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00045144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00032546 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

