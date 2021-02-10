Bitradio (BRO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 56.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $87,318.93 and $25.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011789 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,664,893 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,889 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

