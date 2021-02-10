BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in BlackRock by 13.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.9% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $727.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $727.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

