BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.70

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

THRG traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 799.25 ($10.44). 231,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,816. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 765.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 667.59. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 315.60 ($4.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 806 ($10.53).

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Angela Lane purchased 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £15,151.08 ($19,794.98).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

